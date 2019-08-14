Students in Delhi government and aided schools won't have to pay fees for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams: Manish Sisodia

New Delhi: Delhi government and aided schools students will not have to pay any fees for class 10 and 12 CBSE examination and the cost will be born by the city dispensation, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia announced on Wednesday.

The decision was taken by the Delhi government following announcement of fee hike by the Central Board of Secondary Education. Sisodia also said the government is in discussion with CBSE to rollback the fee hike.

On Monday, the board had announced that the burden of the fee hike will not be passed on to SC/ST students in city government and aided schools as Delhi government will pay the board.

"Students in Delhi govt schools and aided schools will not have to pay any fees for CBSE Class 10, 12 exams. Delhi govt will bear entire cost for all categories of students, modalities being worked out," Sisodia told PTI.

"Delhi government is in process of discussing with CBSE to roll back the fee hike. Irrespective of what happens, no child will have to bear the burden of registration fees as the govt will bear that," he added.