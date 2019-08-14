‘He blackmailed me by showing some intimate photos’: Gujarat IAS officer suspended on charges of bigamy

Ahmedabad: The Gujarat government on Wednesday suspended senior IAS officer Gaurav Dahiya in connection with the allegations of bigamy and cheating levelled against him by a Delhi-based woman.

Dahiya will face disciplinary action in connection the charges against him, the government said in a statement. "Based on the findings of the probe committee's report, the state government has suspended Gaurav Dahiya today," Chief Secretary J N Singh said.

He, however, did not elaborate on the probe panel's report, which was submitted to the state government recently. "Dahiya has been put under suspension in the wake of the ongoing probe against him. He will also face disciplinary action," the government statement said.

Last month, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani constituted an inquiry committee, headed by principal secretary Sunaina Tomar, to probe the Delhi-based woman's allegations of bigamy and cheating against Dahiya, who is a 2010-batch Gujarat-cadre IAS officer.

Dahiya appeared before the probe panel twice and defended himself, saying he was falsely framed by the woman. The Gandhinagar police were also conducting a separate inquiry after receiving an application from the woman.

Though Dahiya was asked to appear before the police, he is yet to record his statement. Notably, Dahiya also earlier submitted an application to the police against the woman, who claimed he tied the knot with her in February 2018 while keeping her in the dark about his first marriage and wife.