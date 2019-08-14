Hands which used to target police officials would now host National flag on Independence Day

Raipur: Ex-Maoist women troop would be joining the celebration of Independence Day by hosting the National flag. These 28 ex-Maoist women had surrendered and had join Danteshwari Fighters Force as commandos. As Raksha-Bandhan (Hindu festival) falls on the same day these women will also tie Rakhis on the hands of Policemen.

Such an incident had been hardly witnessed before, where the anti-national movement propagators would be celebrating Independence Day with patriotism. This patriotic emotion of ex-Maoist women will be displayed by participation in the march-past, also it would be the first time that women platoon would be first in the sequence of the parade. Danteshwari Fighter Force is the initiative established in May 2019, with a motive of empowering and directing the energy of ex-Maoist women in positive direction. Among this force, 30 women have been selected in District Reserve Guards Force of Bastar division.

The Police Superintended Abhishek Pallava in Dantewada mentioned to TimesNow, "By taking this initiative and giving them this respect, it would motivate other women Naxals to surrender and join mainstream as it sends out a message of women empowerment and equality in police forces." He also said that it would be truly mesmerising day for ex-Maoist women and for us, being a spectator of such different way of celebrating Independence Day would be pleasure indeed.

The Dantewada is included in the regions of the Red-Corridor, which has prominence in Maoist activities. Different initiative have been implemented in these areas to hamper the growth of Maoism but these initiatives are still struggling to achieve 100% success. Before the Lok-Sabha elections in April, Bheema Mandavi, a BJP MLA, along with his 4 security guards, was killed by Improvised Explosive Device (IED) near Shyamgiri village.