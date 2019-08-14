Delhi Shocker: 5-year-old sexually assaulted by sweeper inside school premises

In a shocking incident, a five-year-old student of a private school was allegedly sexually assaulted by a sweeper inside the school premises in south Delhi's GK-2 area.

According to Hindustan Times, the revelation of the shocking crime led to parents of three more young students from the school alleging that their daughters were abused by the same man, police said on Tuesday. The accused has been identified as Picha Muthu (45), a resident of Sudhar Camp, Kalkaji. The cops said that the matter came to light on August 8 after the minor's mother alleged that her daughter was sexually assaulted in the washroom by Mutthu. The sweeper, who was employed in the school since 2008, has been arrested.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, he said. The girl identified the accused and he was sent to judicial custody. Statements of the victim and the mother were recorded. CCTV footage and digital video recorder have also been seized.