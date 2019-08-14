Calcutta airport to get digital entry pilot project by March

Calcutta: Passengers at Calcutta airport will soon be able to check-in without showing any physical documents. This information was shared by an airport official, who said that automated airport entry and check-in will be started as a pilot project by March 2020.

There have been reports on a regular basis alleging that passengers are prevented from entering the Calcutta airport by security personnel as they don’t have original copy of their Aadhaar card, PAN card or driving license.

This has led to a lot of inconvenience to for several passengers who have to line up outside the airport manager’s office to get the printout of these documents authorised. The problem has increased several folds ahead of Independence Day with a red alert being issued for August 15.

The Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials present at the airport say that their rulebook states that only mobile Aadhaar or MAadhaar can be accepted as a virtual document for entry into the terminal. This has led to them rejecting entry to passengers who carry only soft copies of their documents for identification.

The issuing of red alert also means that the airport manager, who earlier used to authorise the printouts by signing on them after verifying with the original softcopy, are now refusing to do so. “Airport managers say they are not ready to take the responsibility for the authenticity of such printouts. As a result these passenger are facing harassment and some are even unable to board a flight,” said an airport official speaking to Telegraph India.

This pilot project is based on the passenger’s Aadhaar card. If passengers wish to avail of this service, they can optionally link their Aadhaar with the airline at the time of booking the ticket. The airline will then share the details with the airport prompting a bar code to be sent to the passenger’s mobile. The passenger simply has to show this code at the entrance and the gate would automatically open.

This facility is already running on trial basis at Hyderabad and Bangalore airports. It’s implementation at one of the gates in the departure terminal of Calcutta airport is under the government’s Digi Yatra scheme aimed at reducing inconvenience to passengers.