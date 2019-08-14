Ayodhya hearing: Ram temple building mentioned in English writer William Foster's book, says Adv C S Vaidyanathan

New Delhi: Hindu party advocate in Ayodhya land dispute case, C S Vaidyanathan, on Wednesday said that English writer William Foster published a book "Early Travels in India" which describes Ayodhya and building of Ram temple.

"During the reign of Akbar and Jahangir, there were early travellers to India like William Finch, William Hawkins who made references in their writing about Ayodhya. William Foster published the book "Early Travels in India" which contains accounts of seven English travellers to India. The books describe Ayodhya and building of Ram temple," Vaidyanathan said during the hearing in the apex court.

The Supreme Court said one of the earliest European geographers who write about India Joseph Tiefenthaler seems to suggest that Ram temple was demolished by Aurangzeb.

On this, Vaidyanath said Tiefenthaler refers to two accounts one of demolition by Aurangzeb and second by Babur, but it is clear it was demolished before 1786.

"Who demolished the temple wouldn't matter for us as it proves that the temple existed. What is important about the document is that it identifies the Janmasthan and that a mosque was put up at the site of the Ram temple," he said.