73rd Independence Day celebrations in Darul Uloom Deoband to be held with great fervour

One of the sacred places in Islamic religion, Darul Uloom Deoband in Sarahnpur City, Uttar Pradesh, is all set to celebrate Independence Day with enormous joy and patriotism. The remarkable side is that for the first time D.M. and S.S.P. will be participating in the celebration of Independence Day.

On Tuesday, 13th August 2019, the caretaker of Darul Uloom, Mohatmim Maulana Abdul Khalik Madrasi declared among the civilians that everyone should gather at Aazmi Mazil (ground near Majid Rashid) to celebrate Independence day at 10.30 a.m.

In the program, the president of Jamiyat Ulma-E-Hind, Maulana Sayeed Arshad Madani would express his thoughts. Along with him, D.M. Alok Kumar Pandey and S.S.P. Dinesh Kumar will also share their ideas about future India.

