Prakash Javadekar releases music video 'Watan' ahead of Independence Day

"The music video will evoke the sense of patriotism that exists in people of this country and will add colour to the August 15 celebrations. I congratulate the Doordarshan and Prasar Bharti team for their wonderful effort," Javadekar said at a press briefing here.

A press release issued by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry said that the song pays tribute to "New India." "It highlights several path breaking initiatives of the government including the determination and vision behind the recent successful launch of "Chandrayaan 2". The song also pays tribute to the bravery and valour of our armed forces and the martyrs of the country," the statement said.

As it is being broadcast by all the stations and kendras of Akashvani and Doordarshan, this song has been made free of copyright by Doordarshan and Ministry of I&B for all the FM stations, entertainment and news TV channels, social media and all other communication platforms to ensure that more and more citizens of this country can enjoy and share this song and celebrate Independence Day.

Javadekar further said that he will be travelling to Sao Paulo, Brazil on Tuesday to be part of the meeting of BRICS and BASIC countries. BASIC countries are bloc (geopolitical alliance) of four large newly industrialised countries - Brazil, South Africa, India and China.

"India is walking the talk on Paris commitments. Under the leadership of the PM, India is taking a lead role on international arena. When I went to Paris people were suspicious whether BASIC will remain intact or not. But we remained not only intact, but a force to reckon with in final negotiations.

"Therefore this time also we will review the status after Paris and what is the stand we need to take in UN session as well as next stop in Chile. We want environment protection and every country must follow its commitments," Javadekar said.