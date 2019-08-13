MHA spokesperson confirms stone pelting incident in Soura on Aug 9

New Delhi: The spokesperson of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on Tuesday said that a stone-pelting incident against law enforcement agencies took place on August 9 in Soura region of Srinagar, however, the forces showed restraint.

The spokesperson further reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu and Kashmir ever since Article 370 of the Constitution was abrogated in the region. "Stories in media on a said incident in Soura region of Srinagar. On 09/08, miscreants mingled with people returning home after prayers at a local mosque. They resorted to unprovoked stone-pelting against law enforcement forces to cause widespread unrest," the spokesperson tweeted.

"Law enforcement authorities showed restraint and tried to maintain law and order situation. It is reiterated that no bullets have been fired in Jammu and Kashmir since the development related to Article 370," the spokesperson added.