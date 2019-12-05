2018 verdict on Sabarimala temple not 'final word', says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Thursday said its 2018 verdict allowing women of all ages into the Sabarimala temple was not the "final word" and the matter had been referred to a larger Bench.

Senior advocate Indira Jaising, representing Bindu A., a woman devotee, alleged her client was attacked and the police refused to help her. She insisted that the September 2018 judgment allowing the entry of women into the temple had not been stayed.

The Sabarimala temple would close soon and her client wanted to visit the temple, Jainsing submitted.

The Bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said there was an order for a larger Bench to decide the matter, and there was no final word yet.

The court said it would list the matter next week with other petition, where a woman identified as Rehana Fathima had raised the issues of the entry.