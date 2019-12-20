2008 Jaipur blasts: All 4 convicts sentenced to death

Jaipur: A special court in the Rajasthan’s capital on Friday sentenced to death the four terrorists convicted of involvement in the 2008 Jaipur serial blasts that killed 71 people and injured 185.

Judge Ajay Kumar started reading the verdict at 4.15 pm.

On Wednesday, Special Judge Ajay Kumar Sharma had convicted the four, out of five accused for blasts which rocked Jaipur on May 13, 2008 at eight places in the walled city.

The court had convicted Mohammad Saif, Sahfarrahman, Sarwar Azmi and Mohammad Salman under different sections including murder, treason, the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Explosives Act, while accused Shahbaz was acquitted for lack of evidence.

After hearing the prosecution and defence on the quantum of punishment on Thursday, the court had set Friday for delivering the sentence.

All four convicts including Sairfurehman, Mohammad saif, Sarvar Aazmi and Mohammad Salman were present in the court when the sentence was pronounced. Their handcuffs were opened and they were present in front of judge Ajay Kumar.

All of them came laughing in the court. Special security measures were put in place for the prouncement of quantum of punishment.

Police had earlier held 13 accused in the case. While five of them were languishing in Jaipur Central Jail, three are absconding, three accused are in Hyderabad jail and the rest three are in Delhi Jail. Two of them have been shot in Batla House encounter.

On May 13, eight blasts rocked Jaipur at Chandpol Gate, Badi Chaupad, Triploya Bazaar, Jauhari Bazaar and Sanganeri Gate within 12-15 minutes.

Those who died in Batla House encounter are Mohammad Ameen and Chhota Sajeed while those absconding include Mirza Shadab, Sajeed Bada and Mohammad Khaleed.