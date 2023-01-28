2008 Batla House encounter convict Shahzad Ahmad dies during treatment at AIIMS

File Photo

Indian Mujahideen operative Shahzad Ahmad died during treatment at the AIIMS in New Delhi on Saturday.

Ahmad was convicted in the 2008 Batla House encounter case for murdering Inspector Mohan Chand Sharma and assaulting other officers.

More details to follow...

