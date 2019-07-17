20-year-old murder case against Yogi Adityanath dismissed by special court

Lucknow: A special court has given a major relief to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a 20-year-old murder case as it dismissed the case. The Allahabad High Court's special court for MPs and MLAs, on Tuesday, dismissed the 1999 case of murder of head constable Satya Prakash Yadav against the Chief Minister.

Yadav was the personal security officer of then Samajwadi Party leader Talat Aziz who was killed in Maharajganj after Yogi and his supporters reportedly opened fire at Aziz and the supporters.