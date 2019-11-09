20-year-old American student gone 'missing' in Goa safe

A 20-year-old American student who went missing in Goa has been found and is safe, her family revealed today.

Elizabeth Mann went missing early in the morning on November 7 in the Anjuna area of Goa. Soon after, her family started a “Help us find Elizabeth Mann” page on Facebook to track her down. The page, formed less than two days ago, has several thousand ‘likes’ on Facebook and the posts have been shared extensively by other users.

Mann, a University of Minnesota Twin Cities student, had been travelling on her own “anticipating attending a yoga retreat”.

As the family wrote, the US Embassy, Anjuna’s local authorities and MN Senators are working hard to locate her”. Later they also posted to share that the Goa police had become in the efforts to find Mann. She had been staying in a Bunkd Hostel.

Nearly two days later, the family now has an update. “We would like to share with everyone that Elizabeth Mann has been found and is safe,” they wrote on the Facebook page.

Thousands responded to the post expressing happiness over the fact that Mann had been found, though many also expressed concern and said that they were “praying for her safe return home”.