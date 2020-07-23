2-year jail or Rs1 lakh penalty

Patna

Jharkhand on Thursday became the first state to impose severest penalty on prople violating Covid-19 guidelines like not wearing a mask, through an ordinance with a two-year jail-term or a cash fine of Rs2 lakh. Earlier, Delhi had prescribed a six-month jail.

To contain the surge in Coronavirus cases in Jharkhand, the cabinet, under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, approved the Contagious Diseases (Prevention) Ordin­a­n­ce, 2020, prescribing har­s­hest punishment for not wearing mask and spitting in public.

Punishment will be applicable for those violating the rules related to limits on number of guests in marriages and other social and religious events too, as per the ordinance issued by the health department.

Jharkhand has already banned the entry of people from other states. All inter-state borders with Bihar, West Bengal, Odisha and Chhattisgarh states are sealed. Vehicles coming to the state without valid permits are refused entry.

The Jharkhand Assembly complex has been sealed till the month-end and and meetings of the scheduled different committees have been cancelled.