2-year anniversary of Article 370 abrogation which revoked special status for Jammu and Kashmir: All you need to know

On August 5, 2019, Articles 370 and 35(A) were nullified that gave the Jammu and Kashmir its special status and the mandate to define its domicile rules. The state was bifurcated into two Union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh.

The historic move had led to the imposition of restrictions on several political leaders and activists in the Kashmir Valley. Gradually, authorities lifted the curbs and released politicians under detention. The political parties in Jammu and Kashmir have vowed to continue their struggle for restoration of statehood.

Article 370 and Article 35A

Article 370 of the Constitution of India is described as a “temporary provision” that grants the state of Jammu and Kashmir a special autonomous status within the Indian union. As a result of this status, the state of Jammu and Kashmir enacted its own Constitution, which was formally adopted by a Constituent Assembly on November 17, 1956, and entered into force on January 26, 1957.

In July 1952, an agreement was made between the then-prime minister of India, Jawaharlal Nehru, and the prime minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Sheikh Abdullah, which called for India’s citizenship law to be made applicable to the state and allowed the state to regulate the rights and privileges of its own permanent residents. This agreement was codified by the president of India, who issued the Constitution (Application to Jammu and Kashmir) Order, 1954 (made pursuant to article 370(1) of the Constitution), which added article 35A to the Indian Constitution.

Abrogation of Article 370 and Article 35A

On August 5 2019, Rajya Sabha passed a Statutory Resolution recommending that the President of India abrogate most of article 370 pursuant to article 370(3). The next day, on August 6, the president implemented the resolution and revoked Jammu and Kashmir’s special status through Presidential Order C.O. 273.

During the same period, the Parliament of India also passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act, 2019. It passed the upper house on August 5 and the lower house the next day and received presidential assent on August 9, 2019.

The government claims that the revocation was carried out for the “economic development and growth” of the state.

Aiming to avert unrest in the state and prevent protests, the government subsequently cut landline, mobile, and internet communications, and political leaders and activists were arrested under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act. According to a government report dated September 6, more than 3,800 people were arrested, though about 2,600 have since been released.

Changes in the past two years