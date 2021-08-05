2 year-anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: Unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

On the second anniversary of the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday called it a day of mourning.
She slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that "it is unfortunate that the BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning."
"Today is a day of mourning for J&K. BJP govt started oppression, barbarism in 2019. It is unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning. We will resist this. We will force govt to speak to Pakistan to address external dimensions," Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
Earlier, Mehbooba Mufti had said that people had no choice but to "resist to exist" when "gross injustice" is heaped on them.
"No words or pictures are enough to depict the pain, torment & upheaval inflicted upon J&K on this black day two years ago. When unbridled oppression is unleashed & gross injustice heaped there is no other choice but to resist to exist," the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said in a tweet.
The Centre on August 5, 2019, revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and bifurcated the erstwhile state into two union territories. Mufti and her PDP have been very vocal in their opposition to the Centre's move two years ago.
Other mainstream political parties also have taken a public stand against the revocation of the special status but have given more importance to restoration of statehood.
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)