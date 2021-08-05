2 year-anniversary of Article 370 abrogation: Unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning, says PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti

On the second anniversary of the revocation of special status for Jammu and Kashmir, PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday called it a day of mourning.

She slammed the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP) and said that "it is unfortunate that the BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning."

"Today is a day of mourning for J&K. BJP govt started oppression, barbarism in 2019. It is unfortunate that BJP is celebrating while Kashmir is mourning. We will resist this. We will force govt to speak to Pakistan to address external dimensions," Mehbooba Mufti was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.