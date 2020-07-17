2 women burn self outside Yogi’s office

Lucknow

Two women from Amethi attempted a self immolation bid Friday evening in front of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's office in Lucknow.

The security guard managed to douse the fire and rushed them to a hospital where one of them is said to be serious.

According to sources, the women were running from pillar to post to bring some land grab issue in Amethi to the notice of the authorities.

When they failed to get it addressed by the district administration and police, they decided to seek an audience with the chief minister.

However, security guards reportedly didn’t allow them to enter the Lok Bhavan, where Yogi sits.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav tweeted: “The news of two women attempting self immolation is painful. Our party has made Lok Bhavan so that common people can come for their issues without any restrictions. But in the BJP government, commoners are not heard.”

The Congress sought a judicial inquiry. Party legislator Aradhana Mishra Mona targeted Amethi MP and Union Minister Smriti Irani. “Two women from Amethi, who were harassed by goons and not able to get a hearing in their case, tried self immolation in front of the assembly. Smriti Irani ji, Amethi’s public has this predicament today. The public is hurt by the lax attitude of the officials. Chief Minister ji, there must be a judicial inquiry into the whole matter,” said Mona.