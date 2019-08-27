2 UP students to witness Chandrayaan-2 landing on moon with PM Narendra Modi

Lucknow: They may not have touched the moon but they will witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2 on the moon along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at ISRO control room in Bengaluru next month. Two students from government schools in Uttar Pradesh would be chosen to witness the historic landing of Chandrayaan-2.

Centre's Principal Scientific Adviser K. Vijay Raghavan has written to the Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary Anoop Pandey, to conduct a quiz for the students. The winners of the quiz will witness Chandrayaan-2 landing in early September.

Principal Secretary, Secondary Education, Aradhana Shukla, has instructed officials to circulate the information on WhatsApp groups at schools in the state.

Shukla said: "Children from class 8-12 are eligible to participate. It will be a moment of a lifetime. The success of Chandrayaan-2 has been a proud moment for us and our nation. We will shortlist students after they take part in the quiz."

Shukla has also asked the District Inspector of Schools (DIOS) to immediately hold a meeting with principals and apprise them of the competition and also share the link with them. School principals would be made nodal officers and education officials have also been told to seek help from other departments to ensure greater participation in the quiz.