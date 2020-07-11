2 terrorists killed in Jammu Kashmir's Kupwara; ammunition, Pakistan currency recovered

Two terrorists were killed in an ambush by the Indian Army at Nougam sector in north Kashmir along the Line of Control (LoC) on Saturday. The Army recovered arms and ammunition, along with Pakistani currency.

The terrorists were trying to infiltrate by cutting an anti-infiltration fence, said Major General Virendra Vats, GOC 19 Infantry Division, Baramullah.

"Today, our troops along LoC in the Nougam sector detected suspicious movement originating from Pakistani post in the area. Apt response was taken to eliminate two terrorists who were trying to infiltrate by cutting an anti-infiltration fence," Major Vats said at a press conference here.