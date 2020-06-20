2 Punjab soldiers cremated with full military honours

Sangrur/Mansa: Amid touching scenes, mortal remains of soldiers Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley were consigned to flames at their native villages in Punjab with full military honours on Friday.

Sepoys Gurbinder Singh (22) and Gurtej Singh (23) were cremated in their native Tolawal village at Sunam in Sangrur district and Bire Wala Dogra in Budhladha tehsil of Mansa district in the state.

Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as family members of the soldiers were inconsolable.

Gurbinder's brother lit the funeral pyre, while Gurtej's father and elder brother lit the pyre in the presence of officials from the Army, police, civil administration and political parties. Scores of villagers gathered to bid a tearful adieu to the fallen soldiers, who were given a gun salute by the Army.