2 Punjab soldiers cremated with full military honours

Sangrur/Mansa: Amid touching scenes, mortal remains of soldiers Gurbinder Singh and Gurtej Singh who died fighting Chinese troops in Ladakh’s Galwan Valley were consigned to flames at their native villages in Punjab with full military honours on Friday.
Sepoys Gurbinder Singh (22) and Gurtej Singh (23) were cremated in their native Tolawal village at Sunam in Sangrur district and Bire Wala Dogra in Budhladha tehsil of Mansa district in the state.
Heart-wrenching scenes were witnessed as family members of the soldiers were inconsolable.
Gurbinder's brother lit the funeral pyre, while Gurtej's father and elder brother lit the pyre in the presence of officials from the Army, police, civil administration and political parties. Scores of villagers gathered to bid a tearful adieu to the fallen soldiers, who were given a gun salute by the Army.
Last rites of 2 soldiers performed in Odisha
Bhubaneswar: The last rites of two soldiers from Odisha were performed with full military honours at their native places on Friday. The body of Naib Subedar Nanduram Soren (43) was consigned to flames as per Santhali customs at Champauda village in Mayurbhanj district. The mortal remains of Sepoy Chandrakanta Pradhan (28) were laid to rest at Bearipanga village in Kandhamal district as per Christian rituals. Soren's nephew Kanhu Soren lit the pyre in the presence of his family members and relatives. —Agencies
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)