2 OAS officers dismisses from service in Odisha

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha government has dismissed two more state civil service officers and withheld the pension of nine other officers for their alleged involvement in corruption cases, an official said.

The two Odisha Administrative Service (OAS) officers dismissed from service were former Tehsildar of Loisingha, Bijayani Biswal and former Block Development Officer of Komna Block, Pradeep Kumar Behera, the official said. Both the officers were working under the Revenue and Disaster Management department, an official order said.

The two dismissed OAS officers were convicted in corruption cases, the official said. The Revenue and Disaster Management department has also withheld the pension benefits of nine officials including three retired officers for their alleged involvement in corruption cases.

The Odisha government in a recent circular to all departments had said that efforts should be made to weed out corrupt and inefficient elements from the system.

Earlier, the Odisha government had given compulsory premature retirement to four OAS officers, four engineers, DFO Sudhansu Mishra and three police personnel for their alleged involvement in corruption cases.