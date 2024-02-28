 2 Killed In Violent Clashes Over Love Marriage In Fulat village Of Muzaffarnagar In UP
The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure

Ruddhi PhadkeUpdated: Wednesday, February 28, 2024, 09:40 AM IST
article-image
2 Killed In Clashes Over Love Marriage In Fulat village Of Muzaffarnagar In UP | Representative Image

Muzaffarnagar: In a shocking incident that has come to fore from Fulat village of Muzaffarnagar in UP, two people were killed and many sustained injuries in clashes that broke out between two groups over a love marriage. Police said that the two groups belonged to the same caste. The deceased were identified as Ankit and Rohit, while Harimohan and Rahul have been hospitalised with serious injuries.

Ankit had married Harimohan's daughter against the wishes of her family. On Tuesday, a confrontation between Ankit and Harimohan turned violent, and firearms were used resulting in the deaths and injuries, police said Senior Superintendent of Police Abhishek Singh told reporters that a case was registered against three people, including Raju, Monu, and Govardhan. The situation is under control and police personnel have been deployed in the village as a precautionary measure, he added. 

Similar past incidents

This is not the first time in India where violence have been reported in India due to clashes over a love marriage. In a violent honour killing that has been caught on CCTV, a man shot his son-in-law in broad daylight for marrying his daughter against the family's wishes being a man of a different caste. The incident was reported in June 2022. The incident took place in the Dumraoan village of Buxar district in Bihar.

In October 2023, furious over daughter's love-marriage, a father allegedly barged in her in-law's house and opened fire in Shivpuri on Thursday. The daughter's father-in-law has sustained severe injuries and his condition is said to be critical. The accused father was angry as his daughter had eloped and married to a youth of her choice. According to the information, the girl is a resident of Bamor village of Kolaras area, had eloped with a young man from Netwas village and had a love marriage. It's been almost a month since she got married.

