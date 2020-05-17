2 killed, 9 injured after landslide hits Jammu-Srinagar national highway

Jammu: Two person was killed, nine were rescued and four went missing on Sunday when a massive landslide hit the Jammu-Srinagar national highway in J&K's Ramban district.

A police officer told IANS a massive landslide washed away an earth-moving machine and a truck along with their operators in Seri sector of Jammu-Srinagar national highway in Ramban district.

"One dead body has been recovered so far, four others have been rescued while two persons are still missing in this accident.

"The landslide was so massive that nine vehicles were buried under it.