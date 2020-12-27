2 Ghaznavi Force terrorists arrested by security forces in J-K's Poonch

Two terrorists belonging to 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force' were apprehended in Mendhar of Poonch district by Indian Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police in a joint operation on Sunday.

"In an intelligence-based well-coordinated joint operation of Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police, two terrorists with explosive material were apprehended from a suspected vehicle near Galutha Harni, Mendhar, District Poonch. The apprehended terrorists are likely from terror outfit 'Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force'," read an official press release.

According to the Army, these terrorists were likely to carry out a blast in Rajouri district and attempting to disrupt the prevailing communal harmony in the region.

"With the arrest of these terrorists, the security forces have unearthed a nexus involving local terrorists which were involved in ferrying warlike stores and narcotics. The search operation is still on to recover more arms or explosive material from their hideouts," added the press release.

Notably, two foreign terrorists of Jammu and Kashmir Ghaznavi Force were also killed in an encounter on December 13 at Dogrian in Poonch district by the security forces. The investigation regarding the connection to Pak handlers is underway.