 2 Dead, 12 Injured As Minibus Plunges Into Gorge In J-K's Reasi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2 Dead, 12 Injured As Minibus Plunges Into Gorge In J-K's Reasi

2 Dead, 12 Injured As Minibus Plunges Into Gorge In J-K's Reasi

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place

PTIUpdated: Monday, December 25, 2023, 12:48 PM IST
article-image
Bus plunges into gorge in J&K | ANI

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Bus was enroute Balmatkote meets 

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said.

Rescue operation launched

A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man -- identified as Mohd Ashraf (25) -- was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital.

Read Also
MP Weather Updates: Dense Fog Causes Accident In Shivpuri, Gwalior Remains Coldest At 8.5° Celsius
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Delhi Airport Sees 8 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather; Adverse Weather Conditions Affect Air...

Delhi Airport Sees 8 Flight Diversions Due To Bad Weather; Adverse Weather Conditions Affect Air...

Hyderabad Stray Menace: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies In Attack By Street Dogs

Hyderabad Stray Menace: 5-Month-Old Baby Dies In Attack By Street Dogs

NewsClick UAPA Case: HR Head Amit Chakravarty Moves Delhi Court Seeking To Turn Approver

NewsClick UAPA Case: HR Head Amit Chakravarty Moves Delhi Court Seeking To Turn Approver

Kerala Lottery Results Live 25-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Win Win W-749 At 3 PM...

Kerala Lottery Results Live 25-12-2023: Check Full List Of Winners For Kerala Win Win W-749 At 3 PM...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused...

Tamil Nadu Shocker: Female Techie Chained, Burnt To Death By Jilted Lover Near Chennai; Accused...