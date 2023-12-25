2 Dead, 12 Injured As Minibus Plunges Into Gorge In J-K's Reasi

Bus plunges into gorge in J&K | ANI

Two people were killed and 12 injured on Monday when a minibus carrying a wedding party skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district, police said.

Bus was enroute Balmatkote meets

The bus was travelling from Balmatkote to Badar village when the accident took place near Dhamini around 6 am, Chassana SHO Suman Singh said.

Rescue operation launched

A rescue operation was launched immediately and one man -- identified as Mohd Ashraf (25) -- was found dead. Thirteen others, including nine girls aged between three and 19 years, were taken to hospital.