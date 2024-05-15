 2 Cops Injured After Being Attacked By Kin Of Suspected Cattle Smuggler Near India-Bangladesh Border; 4 Held
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia2 Cops Injured After Being Attacked By Kin Of Suspected Cattle Smuggler Near India-Bangladesh Border; 4 Held

2 Cops Injured After Being Attacked By Kin Of Suspected Cattle Smuggler Near India-Bangladesh Border; 4 Held

The injured police personnel, Sub Inspector Chandam Patowari, and Constable Karabi Das, were sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with deep wounds.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, May 15, 2024, 03:14 PM IST
article-image

Silchar: Two police personnel were injured in an attack by a family that was allegedly involved in cattle smuggling in Assam's Cachar district, police said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team went to a village in the Gumrah police station area near the India-Bangladesh border on Tuesday to nab a suspected cattle smuggler when his family members attacked them with sharp weapons.

Statement Given By The Officials

"The team went to the house of Abdul Wahid (Pakhi Miya), a suspected cattle smuggler, where his family members attacked the police personnel with sharp weapons," an officer said.

Read Also
'Need 400 Seats To Build Temples In Mathura & Varanasi, Take Back PoK: Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma...
article-image

The injured police personnel, Sub Inspector Chandam Patowari, and Constable Karabi Das, were sent to the Silchar Medical College and Hospital (SMCH) with deep wounds, he said. The duo had to undergo surgery and received multiple stitches.

Following the incident, police detained Abdul Wahid, his wife Abida Begum, daughter Kulasma Begum and son Rohit Ahmed Barbhuyan. Subsequently, they were arrested on the charge of attempted murder, and a case was registered against them in Gumrah Police Station under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the police officer said.

On Tuesday, a 15-member team of smugglers from Bangladesh had come to buy the cattle, including cows and buffaloes. On seeing the police, they fled, the officer said.

Assam's Barak Valley, comprising the three districts of Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi share a large border with Bangladesh, with most of it secured by a fence. Some parts are still unfenced, he said.

Smugglers try to use those areas for smuggling cattle, drugs, and other products, the police officer added.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

5 Including 17-Yr-Old Girl Killed In 4 Separate Road Incidents In Jammu & Kashmir

5 Including 17-Yr-Old Girl Killed In 4 Separate Road Incidents In Jammu & Kashmir

From PM Modi To Owaisi, List Of High-Profile Lok Sabha Election Candidates Who Don't Own Car

From PM Modi To Owaisi, List Of High-Profile Lok Sabha Election Candidates Who Don't Own Car

Horrific CCTV Footage Shows Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhil Priya's Bodyguard Ran Over In...

Horrific CCTV Footage Shows Ex-Andhra Pradesh Minister Bhuma Akhil Priya's Bodyguard Ran Over In...

Gujarat: Shocking Instagram Live Video Shows Friends Speeding Car At 140 Km/Hr, 4 Dead As Driver...

Gujarat: Shocking Instagram Live Video Shows Friends Speeding Car At 140 Km/Hr, 4 Dead As Driver...

Surat Crime Branch Unearths Alleged Assassination Plot Of Hindu leaders, Arrests 18-Year-Old...

Surat Crime Branch Unearths Alleged Assassination Plot Of Hindu leaders, Arrests 18-Year-Old...