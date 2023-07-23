2 Amarnath Pilgrims Die; Total Toll This Year Rises to 36

Amarnath pilgrimage | PTI

Srinagar: Two more Amarnath pilgrims have died, taking the death toll during this year's pilgrimage in the south Kashmir Himalayas to 36, officials said on Saturday.

The two pilgrims belonged to Rajasthan and have been identified as Phateh Lal Manaria (who died at the holy cave) and Mangi Lal (who died at the Baltal base camp). Both the pilgrims were 60 years old, the officials said.

While Manaria died of cardiac arrest, the cause of Lal’s death was being ascertained, officials said.

Low oxygen concentration at high altitudes

Cardiac arrest triggered by low oxygen concentration at high altitudes is one of the most common causes of fatalities among Amarnath pilgrims and security force personnel posted there.

So far, more than three lakh pilgrims have visited the cave shrine to glimpse the natural ice lingam formation.

The 62-day annual pilgrimage to the 3,888-metre-high cave shrine in the south Kashmir Himalayas commenced from the twin tracks of Pahalgam in Anantnag district and Baltal in Ganderbal district on July 1. The yatra is scheduled to conclude on August 31.

