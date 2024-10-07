'194 Naxalites Killed, 801 Arrested, 742 Surrendered In Chhattisgarh Since January,' Says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah | ANI

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday commended the Chhattisgarh government for its success in combating Naxalism, citing the elimination of 194 Naxalites, arrest of 801, and surrender of 742 since January.

While addressing a review meeting with the Chief Ministers of Left Wing Extremism (LWE)-affected states at Vigyan Bhavan, Shah appealed to Naxalite youth to lay down their arms and join the mainstream, highlighting that nearly 13,000 individuals have done so in the northeast and Jammu Kashmir.

"I congratulate the Chief Minister, Home Minister, DGP and the entire team of Chhattisgarh. Since January, 194 Naxalites have been killed, 801 Naxalites have been arrested and 742 Naxalites have surrendered. I appeal to all the youth associated with Naxalism to leave the weapons and come in mainstream. Whether it is northeast or JK, almost 13000 have left the weapon and joined the mainstream," the Home Minister said.

Union Home Minister Attributes Progress To The Security Related Expenditure Scheme

Shah attributed the progress to the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, which saw a threefold increase in funding from Rs 1180 crore between 2004-2014 to Rs 3,006 crore from 2014-2024. The Special Central Assistance Scheme has also allocated Rs 3590 crore over the last decade.

"Under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) scheme, Rs 1180 crore was spent on this scheme from 2004-2014, while from 2014-2024 we have spent Rs 3,006 crore which is almost three times. SRE is the main scheme which contribute to the development work in the Naxal affected areas. Under the Special Central Assistance Scheme, we have spent Rs 3590 crore in the last ten years," he said.

"Before 2019, two helicopters were deployed for soldiers, but today the number have increased to 12 including six of Border Security Force (BSF) and six of air force to help the soldiers. When I went to Chhattisgarh in January, we made a planned detail for development and eradication of Naxilsm," he said.

The Home Minister also mentioned that 544 fortified police stations have been built in the last 10 years.

"544 fortified police stations have been built in the last 10 years. Earlier the road network was 2900 km, in the last 10 years the road network has been increased to 11,500 km. In the last 10 years, 15,300 mobile towers have been installed and out of them 5139 towers have been given 4G connections. Before 2014, 38 Eklavya model schools were approved but none of them were built. Now 216 schools were approved out of which 165 have been built," he said.

"Earlier nothing was spent on air efforts but now 1000 crore is spent to buy air efforts. 131 crore have been spent to build a trauma centre in Jagdalpur," Shah added.

Union Home Minister Speaks On Reduction In Violence & Terrorism-Related Incidents Across India

Shah also emphasised on the significant reduction in violence and terrorism-related incidents across India.

"Incidents of violence have come down from 16,463 to 7700 and this number will reduce further by next year. Deaths of civilians and security forces have reduced by 70 per cent. The number of districts reporting violence has come down from 96 to 42. The number of police stations reporting violence has come down from 465 to 171, out of which 50 police stations are new i.e. only 120 police stations are reporting violence. This is the result of joint efforts of the Centre and the states," he said.

Home Minister Commends Chhattisgarh Govt For Its Success

The Union Minister further commended the Chhattisgarh government for its success in combating Naxalism, citing significant progress in the state.

"The success achieved in Chhattisgarh is an inspiration for all of us...The Chhattisgarh government has started a new development campaign in all the Naxal-affected areas. It aims to bring the benefits of the state government and central government schemes to the people. As a result, schools and cheap grain shops have opened in the villages," he said.

Shah emphasized that the success achieved in Chhattisgarh is an inspiration for all, with villagers voting in the Lok Sabha elections after thirty years.

"Some villagers voted in the Lok Sabha elections after thirty years... Since 2019, 280 new camps have been built, 15 new joint forces have been formed, six new battalions of CRPF have been sent which are helping the police in different states," the Union Minister added.