 19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. They said a case has been registered with the local police.

PTIUpdated: Thursday, July 27, 2023, 02:35 PM IST
article-image
INS Vikrant- First Indian built aircraft carrier | File

A 19-year-old Naval sailor was found hanging onboard INS Vikrant in the early hours of Thursday, a Defence release said here. Prime facie it appears to be a case of suicide, it said, adding a statutory Board of Inquiry is being ordered into the incident.

Sources said the unmarried sailor belongs to Muzaffarpur, Bihar. They said a case has been registered with the local police.

This is a breaking news. More details awaited.

Read Also
Historic Moment: MiG-29K makes maiden night landing on INS Vikrant (WATCH)
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

Pune: Yerwada Jail Employee Dies Of Suicide After Love Affair Goes Wrong

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

19-Year-Old Sailor Found Hanging Onboard INS Vikrant In Kochi

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

'BJP Can Burn Manipur For Power:' Rahul Gandhi Says Ruling Party Feels 'No Pain' Over Violence In...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...

Amid Demand For Detailed Discussion In Parliament On Manipur Violence, Team Of INDIA Alliance MPs To...

UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes...

UP Crime: Youth Slaps Girl, Thrashes Her With Belt in Lakhimpur Kheri; Arrested After Video Goes...