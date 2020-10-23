19 'smaller' than 10? After BJP mocks RJD, Chidambaram lashes out over employment promise in Bihar

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram on Friday took a dig at the BJP for "mocking" RJD over its 10 lakh jobs promise and then itself talking about creating 19 lakh jobs in its Bihar election manifesto, saying he did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10.

In its Bihar election manifesto released on Thursday, the BJP sought to reach out to the youth with the promise of 19 lakh jobs in the next five years.

"After mocking the RJD for promising to create 10 lakh jobs, the NDA has promised to create 19 lakh jobs in Bihar if elected," Chidambaram tweeted.

"I did not know that 19 was a smaller number than 10. I think I should go back to primary school," he said.