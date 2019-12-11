19 civilians killed by terrorists in JK since August 5: Kishan Reddy

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy, on Wednesday said that 19 civilians have been killed by terrorists in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, when article 370 of the Constitution was revoked by the Centre.

"As per the report of the Government of Jammu and Kashmir, 19 civilians have been killed by terrorists that include 12 non-Kashmiri laborers and drivers and three were injured in terror-related incidents since August 5, 2019," Reddy said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

He said that Jammu and Kashmir has been affected by terrorism that is sponsored and supported from across the border for the past few decades.

"The terrorists have been targeting civilians, both Kashmiris and non-Kashmiris," he added.

Reddy said that the security forces are taking proactive action against terrorists in pursuance of the government's policy of zero-tolerance against terrorism.

"Due to concerted and synergized efforts of security forces, a large number of terrorists have been neutralized in Jammu and Kashmir in the past few years. Besides deployment of forces is being adequately augmented, regular checking is done by naka parties at strategic points to thwart such incidents," he added.

The Union Minister, responding to a different question in the Upper House of the Parliament, also said that the Members of the European Parliament who had visited Kashmir had called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"During their meeting, the Prime Minister discussed further strengthening of bilateral relations given the common commitments to democratic values in trade and economic relations including commitment of the government in concluding fair and balanced bilateral trade and investment agreement with the European Union," he said.