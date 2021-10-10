18-year-old cab driver nabbed from Bihar for sending obscene text, pics to passenger over trivial issue

Mumbai: The Lokmanya Tilak (LT) Marg police arrested an 18-year-old agent employed by a cab aggregator company for allegedly sending lewd messages and obscene videos to the complainant over a trivial issue. The teen driver was arrested from Bihar and has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Information Technology Act.

According to police, the complainant's husband and father-in-law wanted to go to a meeting in Borivali on July 3 and had sought a number of a cab aggregator's driver, however after enquiring, she did not book the cab and her family went to Borivali via another mode of transport. For the onward journey, the complainant again booked a cab from Borivali to South Mumbai, however, the ride was canceled as the driver was overcharging and the air conditioning of the vehicle was not working.

Holding a grudge of the incident, the accused, identified as Utsavkumar Pramod Shukla, 18, made a few calls to the complainant and hurled abuses at her.

Moreover, Shukla also sent several obscene photos and videos to the complainant and her husband's mobile number through different national and international numbers. Soon after this incident, a case was lodged at LT Marg Police and the accused was booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code for stalking, intentional insult, criminal intimidation, and common intention, along with sections of the IT Act.

Considering the gravity of the incident, a team was formed to investigate the matter. During the probe, it was revealed that Shukla had fled to Bihar and a team was sent there to apprehend him.

After two days of laying a trap for Shukla, he was nabbed from Bihar and arrested for the stalking charges. Police said he confessed to the crimes and claimed that he had spread the complainant's number in several WhatsApp groups in a fit of rage of him being insulted.

Based on the confession, Shukla was arrested and brought to Mumbai, wherein he was produced before a local magistrate court and remanded in police custody for further investigation.

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 08:08 PM IST