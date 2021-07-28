18 killed, 25 hurt in UP truck-bus crash

Barabanki: At least 18 people were killed and 25 injured after a truck collided with a double-decker bus in Uttar Pradesh’s Barabanki on Tue­s­day night. The accident took place in the Kotwali Ramsanehighat area. The private bus was on its way to Bihar from Ludhiana in Punjab.

According to reports, the bus was parked on the road after its axle broke down. A speeding truck coming from behind hit it leading to the casualties. The collision forced the bus to move ahead which crushed the labourers who were sleeping in front of it. Those injured have been taken to a nearby hospital, officials said.

PM Modi and CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief over the loss of lives.

“Deeply saddened by the news of road accident in Barabanki, UP. My condolences to the bereaved families. I have also spoken to CM Yogi ji. Arrangements are being made for proper treatment of all the injured comrades,” said PM Modi in a Hindi tweet.

PM Modi announced an ex gratia of Rs2 lakh each from PMNRF for the next of kin of those who lost their lives. The injured would be given Rs50,000 each, PMO said.