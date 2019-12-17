17-year-old girl stripped, beaten up by harassers while on way to police station to lodge complaint in UP

In a shocking incident, on Sunday, a 17-year-old girl was stripped half-naked and brutally beaten up by two men when she was going to the Chauri Chaura police station in Gorakhpur to lodge a complaint against them for sexually harassing her.

According to Hindustan Times, the incident took place on Sunday and the police said that the accused allegedly tore the girl's clothes and thrashed her father when he resisted. The men, who threatened the girl not to lodge a complaint, also beat up her father and sister-in-law when they tried to save her .

The girl told the police that the two brothers used to stalk her and pass lewd comments at her. When the family informed the police the brothers were issued a warning. However, they continued to harass the girl and the family decided to lodge FIR against the accused.

Both the accused were arrested on Monday. They were booked under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354(a) (sexual harassment) and 341 (wrongful restraint), among others, of the Indian Penal Code and various sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (Pocso) Act.