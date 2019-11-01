17 thousand tourists visit Valley of Flowers, create record

Joshimath (Uttarakhand): The Valley of Flowers in Chamoli district of the Garhwal Himalayas got a record number of visitors this year - 17 thousand.

Talking to ANI, Anil Kumar Chaniyal, DM, Joshimath, said: "This year 17 thousand tourists visited the valley which is higher than last year. I hope the number of tourists rises next year. This year the Forest Department has collected around Rs 27 lakhs." The Valley of Flowers, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is famous for its over 500 plant species. It is open every year from June to October for tourists.

"The Valley of Flowers closes for tourists from 31st October, Hemkunt journey has already been stopped from 10th October", said Chaniyal.

The valley situated in Garhwal Himalayas, next to Nanda Devi National Park, is known for its serene picturesque beauty.