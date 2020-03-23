17 security personnel killed in encounter with Naxals in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma

Raipur (Chhattisgarh): A total of 17 security personnel of District Reserve Guards (DRG) and Special Task Force (STF) lost their lives in the encounter with Naxals in Sukma, Chhattisgarh Police said on Sunday.

"Total 17 security personnel (5 STF, 12 DRG) have lost their lives in an encounter in Sukma, yesterday. They were missing and security forces were trying to locate them after an encounter with Naxals," said Chhattisgarh Police.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel visited Rama Krishna Hospital in Raipur to meet the security personnel who were injured in the encounter.

Earlier, the Chief Minister informed, "I have received information that several Naxals have been killed and many are injured in the encounter, while 17 jawans are missing: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel on yesterday's encounter between jawans and Naxals in Sukma.