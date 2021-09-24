16.22 lakh candidates, prep overseen by CM: Eligibility Exam for Teachers may just bring Rajasthan to 'standstill' for a day

Rajasthan is going to hold Rajasthan Eligibility Exam for Teachers (REET) 2021 on Sunday. This exam is claimed to be the biggest ever in the state till now as 16.22 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. The arrangements that are being made suggests that the state will stop for a day.

The markets have decided to remain close. The administration has advised people to not come out on the streets if not required as there will be massive inter and intra-district movement of the candidates and there is also a possibility of a shutdown of the internet to avoid the chances of question paper leak.

The exam is an eligibility test for teachers which was scheduled to be held in 2019 but was postponed 5 times for various reasons. The state government will recruit 31000 government teachers through this test. the exam will take place at 3993 examination centres across the state.

The whole government machinery of the state has been engaged in the arrangements for the exam. CM Ashok Gehlot himself monitoring the preparations for the exam.

The transport department has been asked to arrange government and private buses for free travel of the candidates. 11 special trains will run to ferry the aspirants. Besides this, the government hospitals will run 24x7 and there will be no electricity shutdown. More than 10000 policemen will be deployed at the centres.

Candidates will be provided free meals in government-run kitchens and all the social organizations have been appealed to make arrangements for free accommodation for the candidates and their relatives.

‘The public representatives, social workers and voluntary organisations should come forward and district collectors should engage the voluntary organisations in their respective district to help the candidate,’ said CM Ashok Gehlot in the review meeting for the exam.

It has been decided that government employees found involved in paper leak, allowing dummy candidates to appear in the exam and incidents of cheating will be terminated, while in case of personnel of any private school or the person associated with the school is found involved in such incidents, then the affiliation of the concerned school will be cancelled permanently.

