Latest news on coronavirus in India: 16,076 people have been screened at ports, so far, says Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister while briefing the Rajya Sabha also said that till March 4, there have been 29 positive cases of Coronavirus in India. Harsh Vardhan also said that, "India initiated required preparedness and action since 17th January, much before advice of the WHO." "The government is taking all necessary measures to prevent spread of COVID-19 in India," he further added.

On Wednesday, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan in a press conference had said that all international passengers will henceforth be screened at airports. While giving a break-up for 28 coronavirus cases in India, Union Health Minister said one patient is from Delhi, six more, his relatives, are from Agra, one is from Telangana and there are 16 Italians as well as their Indian driver in Rajasthan. On the other hand, e-commerce payment system Paytm's employee in Gurgaon was tested positive for the coronavirus.

The death toll of coronavirus in China has crossed 3,000 with 31 new fatalities and the total number of confirmed cases jumped to over 80,400, while Chinese President Xi Jinping has called for "undiminished vigilance", saying the situation in virus-hit Wuhan still remains severe despite positive progress.