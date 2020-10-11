16-year-old boy detained in Gujarat for allegedly issuing rape threats to MS Dhoni's daughter Ziva

Gujarat: Police have detained a 16-year-old boy from Mundra in Kutch for allegedly issuing rape threats to CSK skipper MS Dhoni’s daughter Ziva.
Earlier, an Instagram user sent rape threats to MS Dhoni's five-year-old daughter Ziva. The disturbing incident happened after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) lost against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.
The comments have also made many on social media concerned about where our society is headed, with some users wondering about the "future of the women in this country". "After hearing about threats to #ziva , I am not worried about Ziva cuz I know no one harm her. I am more concerned about the children who live in the neighborhood of that guy. These kind of ppl really make me feel disgusted. Strict actions must be taken against him (sic)," wrote one Twitter user. "Nation is moving towards zero morality and ethics," commented another.
Rather interestingly, this has also become an attack on the Modi government, with Opposition leaders urging the government to take action.
"This has to be the most disgusting example of how social media platforms are being misused. If GoI still turns a blind eye to this then I’d say they are complicit in promoting and condoning such mentality with regards to women and sick, perverse mentality," tweeted Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi.s awaited
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)