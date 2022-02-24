16 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand

16 people are missing as a boat capsized due to a storm near Barbendia bridge today in Jharkhand. 18 persons on board the boat were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad.

Meanwhile, 4 people were rescued and sent to the hospital. The NDRF rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, Jamtara District administration informed.

Jharkhand | 16 missing as a boat capsized due to storm near Barbendia bridge today. 18 persons onboard the boat were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad. 4 people rescued and sent to hospital. NDRF rushed to the spot. Rescue operation on: Jamtara District administration — ANI (@ANI) February 24, 2022

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:10 PM IST