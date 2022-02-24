e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Thursday, February 24, 2022, 09:10 PM IST

16 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand

FPJ Web Desk
16 missing after boat capsizes in Damodar river in Jharkhand | Representational Image

16 people are missing as a boat capsized due to a storm near Barbendia bridge today in Jharkhand. 18 persons on board the boat were going to Jamtara from Nirsa, Dhanbad.

Meanwhile, 4 people were rescued and sent to the hospital. The NDRF rushed to the spot and the rescue operation is on, Jamtara District administration informed.

