₹15,554 Crore Allocated For Maharashtra Railway Infrastructure, Whopping ₹25k Crore For Bullet Train Project | FPJ

Mumbai: A sum of Rs 15,554 crore has been allocated in the interim budget towards Maharashtra’s rail infrastructure for the fiscal year 2024-’25. Union Minister for Railways, Communication, Electronics, and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw made this announcement at a press conference in Delhi, with simultaneous video conferencing for Maharashtra increase, slightly more than 13 times the average annual allocation of Rs 1,171 crore given to Maharashtra between 2009 and 2014. This financial boost underscores the government’s commitment to enhancing rail connectivity and the transportation network in the state.

Central Railway to benefit

Central Railway, a key player in the region, is set to benefit significantly from the allocated funds. The total plan outlay for CR in FY ’24-’25 is Rs 10,611.82 crore, marginally higher than the Rs 10,600 crore in the previous fiscal year. One of the noteworthy components of the budget is the allocation of Rs 1,941 crore for new railway line projects within the state.

Among these are the Ahmednagar-BeedParli Vaijnath line (250km), BaramatiLonand line (54km), Wardha-Nanded (via Yavatmal-Pusood) line (270km), SolapurOsmanabad-New line via Tuljapur (84.44 km), Dhule (Borvihir)-Nardana line (50.6km), and Kalyan-Murbad via Ulhasnagar line (28km).

Rs 300 crore has been allocated for the gauge conversion of the Pachora-Jamner line (84km). Additional railway line works, amounting to Rs 1,615 crore, include the Kalyan-Kasara 3rd line (68km), Wardha-Nagpur 3rd line (76km), Wardha-Balharshah 3rd line (132km), Itarsi-Nagpur line (280km), Pune-MirajLonda doubling (467km), JalgaonBhusaval 4th line (24 km), DaundManmad doubling (247km), WardhaNagpur 4th line (79km), and ManmadJalgaon 3rd line (160km).

The budget also addresses critical aspects such as traffic facilities, with a Rs 256 crore- allocation, and road safety works, rail overbridges (ROBs) and Rail Underbridges (RUBs), receiving Rs 756 crore. Customer amenities are set to improve, with an allocation of Rs 1,022 crore, while track renewals, bridge and tunnel works, signalling and telecommunication projects, and electrification initiatives collectively account for Rs 2,073 crore.

“This substantial financial commitment reflects the government’s dedication to bolstering Maharashtra’s rail infrastructure, facilitating improved connectivity, and promoting economic development in the state. As these projects unfold, they are expected to bring about transformative changes in the region’s transportation landscape,” said an official.

Rs 25,000cr for bullet train project

Rs 25,000cr for bullet train project The interim budget also includes the provision of a staggering Rs 25,000 crore for the bullet train project. The move underscores the government’s commitment to revolutionise the country’s transportation sector and usher in a new era of high-speed rail connectivity. The bullet train project, a symbol of technological advancement, aims to connect major metros Mumbai and Ahmedabad, by significantly reducing travel time and enhancing transportation efficiency. “The substantial budget allocation is expected to expedite the project’s progress, signalling a renewed focus on infrastructural development,” said an official.

Officials anticipate that the infusion of funds will not only accelerate the construction of high-speed rail corridors but also contribute to job creation, economic growth, and an enhanced travel experience for passengers. Proponents of the project argue that the long-term benefits will position India as a global player in advanced transportation systems.