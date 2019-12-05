150 men break into under-construction solar power plant, set ablaze vehicles in Jodhpur

On Wednesday, around 150 men entered an under-construction solar power plant and set ablaze a dozen vehicles at a village in Rajasthan's Jodhpur district.

The group of men crashed into the boundary wall and broke in to the plant premises. They fired on vehicles and set plant vehicles on fire. Nobody was injured in the incident, which is suspected to have taken place due to an old rivalry between the assailants and the plant's owner.

Apprehending any untoward incident, the owner of the plant claimed, he had requested for 15 policemen at the site, but all of them backed off and fled seeing the assailants.

Apprehending any untoward incident, the owner of the plant claimed, he had requested for 15 policemen at the site, but all of them backed off and fled seeing the assailants. Rebutting the allegations, Superintendent of Police (Jodhpur Rural) Rahul Barhat said that none of them fled from the spot and counter-fired when the assailants attacked them.

Two separate cases in the matter have been registered at Phalodi police station and adequate police force has been deployed at the plant site.

(With inputs from Sangeeta Pranvendra, PTI)