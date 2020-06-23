150 Indians to be brought back from Kyrgyzstan on June 30 under Vande Bharat Mission

Agartala: Under Phase 3 of the Vande Bharat Mission, national carrier Air India will ferry 150 Indians from six northeastern states still stranded in Kyrgyzstan on June 30, a Tripura Minister said here on Tuesday.

The flight would land at the Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport in Guwahati on June 30, Tripura Law and Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath said quoting an External Affairs Ministry communication.

Of these, 70 people are from Manipur, 67 from Assam, eight from Arunachal Pradesh and two each from Tripura and Mizoram, and one from Meghalaya.

Nath said that earlier a large number of northeastern residents had returned from Bangladesh, Kuwait and other countries.

The 3rd phase of the Vande Bharat Mission began on June 11 and will continue till July 2.

Over 500 residents of northeast India, stranded in Bangladesh, had returned by road. Health officials said that they were sent in institutional quarantine for seven days, after which they had to undergo home quarantine for another seven days. Many of these returnees had tested positive for COVID-19.