Farmers' protest: 15 opposition MPs reach Ghazipur border to meet protesting farmers, stopped by police

A delegation of around 15 MPs from nearly 10 opposition parties who were on their way to meet protesting farmers at Ghazipur border near Delhi on Thursday were stopped by the police from proceeding.

NCP MP Supriya Sule, SAD MP Harsimrat Kaur Badal and DMK MP Kanimozhi were among those who were part of the delegation.

"We are on the way to meet farmers. We all support farmers, we request the government to hold talks with farmers and justice is done to them," Sule said on her way to the protest site.