15 foreign envoys to embark on two-day trip to Jammu and Kashmir today

Envoys from European Union (EU) won’t be part of the group and they will make a trip to Jammu and Kashmir at a later date, said a person who declined to be named. “Reports that EU ambassadors are not part of the group of envoys visiting Jammu and Kashmir due to certain restrictions in the programme are unfounded and mischievous,” an official told the Hindustan Times.

Besides the US, the delegation will include diplomats from Bangladesh, Vietnam, Norway, Maldives, South Korea, Morocco and Nigeria, among others. Brazil's envoy André Aranha Correa do Lago was also scheduled to visit Jammu and Kashmir. However, he backed out because of his preoccupation.

The move is part of India's diplomatic outreach to rebut Pakistan's propaganda against it on the Kashmir issue. This will be the second visit of a foreign delegation to Jammu and Kashmir since August 5, 2019, the day when the Centre withdrew the state's special status and bifurcated it into two Union territories -- Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir.