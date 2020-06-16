15 aftershocks in Kutch after earthquake

Ahmedabad: As many as 15 aftershocks were experienced in Gujarat's Kutch district, some of them of more than 4 magnitude, a day after an earthquake of 5.3 intensity hit the area, officials said on Monday.

No casualty or damage to property was reported though some houses developed cracks, they said.

On Sunday night, an quake of 5.3 magnitude was recorded with its epicentre 10km North-North East of Bhachau in Kutch, the site of a devastating quake in 2001.

Then, 15 aftershocks rattled the area throughout Sunday night and Monday, including one with 4.6 magnitude that was recorded at 12.57 pm on Monday with its epicentre 15 km NNE of Bhachau, a scientist from the Gandhinagar-based Instt of Seismological Research said.

Scientist Santosh Kumar of ISR said these were aftershocks of Sunday night's 5.3 magnitude earthquake, and further study was underway related to them.

Apart from the earthquake of 4.6 magnitude, an aftershock of 4.1 magnitude was recorded at 3:56 pm, and another of 3.6 magnitude at 1:01 pm, with their epicentres six and 11 kms NNE of Bhachau, respectively, the official said, adding, aftershocks of various magnitudes, ranging from 1.4 to 3.1, were recorded so far in the area.