144 juveniles detained in Jammu and Kashmir after Article 370, only 142 released

New Delhi: The Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court has told the Supreme Court that 144 juveniles were detained in the state after the Centre abrogated provisions of Article 370, but 142 minors were later released.

The committee, in its report filed in the apex court, said the remaining two were sent to juvenile homes. When the matter came up for hearing before the top court on Tuesday, a bench of justices N V Ramana, M R Shah and B R Gavai told senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for child rights activists Enakshi Ganguly and Shanta Sinha, that it has received a report from the Juvenile Justice Committee of the high court, in which the averments regarding alleged detention of minors have been denied.

Ahmadi said he would like to file a reply to the report of the committee. The bench allowed Ahmadi to file a reply to the report and listed the matter for hearing after two weeks. On September 20, the apex court had asked the committee to undertake an exercise with regard to the facts stated in a petition filed by the two child right activists, who have alleged that minors were illegally detained in Jammu and Kashmir after the Centre scrapped the special status of the state under Article 370.

The four-member Juvenile Justice Committee of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court, headed by Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, said in its report that when the September 23 order of the apex court was brought to its notice, a meeting was immediately convened to ascertain the facts from the agencies concerned.

"The committee also decided to obtain data from the courts subordinate to the High Court of J&K, and the registrars judicial of the two wings of the high court about the bail applications or Habeas Corpus petitions, if any, moved on behalf of juveniles or where it was claimed that the arrested persons or the detainees were juveniles," the committee said in its report to the top court.