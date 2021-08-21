14 people arrested in Assam for allegedly posting in 'support of Taliban' on social media, say cops - Full story inside

Guwahati: Fourteen people were arrested from across Assam for alleged posting on social media in "support of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan", police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made since Friday night and they have been charged under different sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, IT Act and CrPC, a senior police officer told PTI. "We were on alert and monitoring social media for inflammatory posts," the officer told news agency Press Trust of India.

Two people each were arrested from Kamrup Metropolitan, Barpeta, Dhubri and Karimganj districts, the police said. One person each was arrested from Darrang, Cachar, Hailakandi, South Salmara, Goalpara and Hojai districts, they added.

Deputy Inspector General Violet Baruah said the Assam Police is taking stern legal action against pro-Taliban comments on social media that are harmful to national security. "We're registering criminal cases against such persons. Please inform the police if any such thing comes to your notice," she tweeted.

The world is closely watching the unfolding situation in Afghanistan as the countries have scrambled to evacuate its citizen from Afghanistan in an attempt to secure their people.

The Taliban have seized power in Afghanistan two weeks before the U.S. was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the U.S. and its allies melted away.

The Taliban have sought to present themselves as a more moderate force in recent years. Since taking over, they have promised to respect women’s rights, forgive those who fought against them and prevent Afghanistan from being used as a base for terror attacks. But many Afghans are skeptical of those promises.

Published on: Saturday,August 21, 2021, 02:34 PM IST