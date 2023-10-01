'14-Minute Miracle': Indian Railways Achieves Historic Cleaning Record Of Vande Bharat Trains; Watch

In a historic achievement, Indian Railways executed an extraordinary feat as part of the Swachhata Pakhwada on October 1, 2023. Vande Bharat trains stationed at various locations across the country were cleaned simultaneously in a record-breaking time of just 14 minutes. This remarkable event marked the first of its kind in the history of Indian Railways.

General Managers of all Zones, Divisional Managers of all Divisions, Principal Head of Departments, and Senior Officers participated in this monumental effort in their respective Zones and Divisions.

The '14 Minute Miracle' Scheme

Central Railway also introduced the innovative "14-Minute Miracle" scheme to ensure top-quality cleaning of Vande Bharat Express train rakes at "other end terminal stations."

📢14 MINUTES MIRACLE ON VANDE BHARAT!



✨ Central Railway undertakes cleaning of Bilaspur - Nagpur Vande Bharat Express in 14 minutes at Nagpur Railway station #14MinutesMiracle #SwachhBharat #SHS2023 #SwachhtaPakhwada @SwachhBharatGov @swachhbharat pic.twitter.com/KUm4IQSx49 — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2023

On Sunday ,the cleaning operation began at 12.42 noon right after the train's arrival at platform no. 8 at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), ensuring all passengers had disembarked. Astonishingly, the entire cleaning process was completed by 12.56 noon clocking in at a record-breaking 14 minutes.

Allocation of tasks to three teams for thorough cleaning

According to CR, total of 44 cleaning staff were divided into three teams—Team A, B, and C—to carry out deep cleaning exercises. Team A, with 8 members, focused on lavatory cleanliness, including pan seats and glass, and collected any garbage present. Team B, comprised of 32 staff, was responsible for cleaning seats, snack tables, side panels, and mopping the coach floor. Team C, consisting of 4 staff, handled the cleaning of windows across all coaches. Each task was meticulously executed within the allocated time—2 minutes for garbage collection, 3 minutes for seat and table cleaning, 3 minutes for panel and coach cleaning, and 6 minutes for coach flooring.

Asked about the cleaning of a Vande Bharat in just 24 minutes an official said, "Achieving this remarkable feat was a daunting challenge, but Indian Railways adopted an innovative approach, techniques, and equipment to make it possible."

Commitment to Passenger Satisfaction

Prior to this, a successful trial run took place on September 28, 2023, with seamless collaboration among staff from various departments, including Carriage and Wagon (C&W), Railway Protection Force (RPF), Engineering, and Commercial, at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus.

"🚆✨ Witness the magic of efficiency!

Central Railway performed a remarkable 14-minute cleanup on the Sainagar Shirdi-Solapur Vande Bharat Express at Sainagar Shirdi Railway Station! 🧹🌟 #14MinutesMiracle #SwachhBharat #SHS2023 #SwachhtaPakhwada @SwachhBharatGov… pic.twitter.com/E58riaohXe — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 1, 2023

"A Pioneering Achievement: This "14 Minute Miracle" scheme not only sets a new benchmark for efficiency but also showcases Indian Railways' commitment to cleanliness and passenger satisfaction. It stands as a testament to the railway's adaptability and determination to deliver exceptional service. The successful execution of this ambitious endeavour signals a bright future for rail travel in India" said an official of CR.

